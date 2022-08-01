Emirates Returns to London Stansted Airport

DALLAS – Emirates (EK) has restarted passenger service to Stansted Airport (STN), providing a daily flight to its third London gateway. The airline has advanced plans to expand capacity starting today from five weekly flights to a daily flight.

Emirates has increased its operations to London with nine daily flights, including six daily flights to Heathrow (LHR)and a double daily trip to Gatwick (LGW), as a result of the resumption of services to STN. The airline is currently serving LGW with three daily flights until August 3, 2022.

Emirates will fly wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft equipped with its renowned “Game Changer” First Class service to STN. At 08:50, EK flight EK65 will leave Dubai and land at 13:30 local time in STN. Returning passengers should take flight EK68, which departs from STN at 21:10 and lands in Dubai at 7:10 local time the following morning.

Emirates A6-EGB Boeing 777-300ER (Year of the Fiftieth Livery). Photo: Alberto cucini/Airways

Emirates’ Presence in the UK

For the airline’s passenger and freight operations, STN continues to be an important hub. Customers in East and Southeast UK will now have additional options, flexibility, and convenience when flying with Emirates to more than 130 destinations via Dubai thanks to the daily service.

Emirates presently flies into seven UK gateways. The airline will operate 110 weekly flights by October 2022 to serve the nation, including six daily flights to London Heathrow, daily flights to London Stansted, twice-daily A380 flights to Gatwick, three daily flights to Manchester, including a double-daily A380 service (starting October 1, 2022), twice-daily flights to Birmingham, five weekly flights to Newcastle, and daily flights to Glasgow.

Up until August 3, 2022, the airline will continue to offer three daily flights to LGW. The increased frequency will accommodate passengers impacted by capacity changes on flights departing from London Heathrow as well as meet consumer demand.

Featured image: Emirates A6-ENQ Boeing 777-300(ER). Sean Brink/Airways