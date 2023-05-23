Emirates’ Premium Economy Product to Serve Four U.S. Cities

DALLAS — Emirates (EK) announced today that, starting in July, passengers flying to and from four US points will have access to its Premium Economy service.

The new cabin is already available on this month’s newly launched flights to San Francisco and New York JFK, and it will be available on services to Houston and Los Angeles starting in June and July, respectively.

By purchasing Premium Economy seats on EK203/204, travelers flying between New York JFK and EK’s hub in Dubai have already begun to enjoy plush seats, more legroom, an elevated dining experience, and more. This month saw the introduction of Premium Economy on flights between San Francisco and Dubai (EK225/226).

A6-EUG Emirates Airbus A380-800 KLAX LAX. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Emirates Airbus A380

With the deployment of EK’s newly retrofitted A380s with its latest Premium Economy cabins to four of the most popular cities in the airline’s US network, the number of routes offering the product will reach 10 cities globally by the end of 2023.

Currently, 16 of EK’s A380s, which fly to destinations like London, Sydney, Auckland, Christchurch, and Melbourne, as well as New York and San Francisco, are outfitted with Premium Economy seats.

Emirates A6-EUJ Airbus A380-861. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Comments from Emirates Official

On the introduction of Premium Economy to the US, Essa Sulaiman, Emirates’ Divisional Vice President – USA and Canada, said, “We are excited to roll out our much-awaited offering, Premium Economy, to our valued customers in the US. The elevated travel experience is sought-after by passengers across our network, whether traveling for leisure or business, and we are delighted to extend it to four of our busiest routes in the United States.”

The EK VP added, “The newly introduced premium offering provides more choices to our customers when traveling to Dubai and beyond, allowing them to enjoy memorable travel experiences, with new levels of passenger comfort and luxuries on flights.

Premium Economy will be introduced on flights to Houston in June and to Los Angeles in July as the deployment of the upgraded EK A380s with a four-class configuration picks up speed.

So if you’re in Texas next month, be sure to pass by George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), the ninth busiest commercial airport in the US, to see the Superjumbo in action.

Featured image: A6-EVH, EMIRATES AIRBUS A380-800, KLAX LAX. Photo: Yifei Yu/Airways