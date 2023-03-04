Emirates, Philippine Airlines Sign Interline Agreement

DALLAS – Emirates (EK) and Philippine Airlines (PR) have announced the signing of an interline agreement. The new deal takes EK’s total number of interline airline partners to 120 and 27 codeshare partners.

The Dubai-based carrier said the agreement would help boost connectivity for passengers across both airline’s networks via Dubai (DXB) and Manila (MNL).

The partnership, which is already in effect, will allow EK customers to access 19 Philippine domestic destinations operated by PR, including Cebu (CEB), Cagayan de Oro (CGY), Bacolod (BCD), Cotabato (CBO), Davao (DVO), Iloilo (ILO), Kalibo (KLO) and more, as well as two Asian regional points via MNL.

“The Philippines is one of our strongest consumer markets and we’re pleased to sign a new interline agreement with the country’s flag carrier. The partnership with Philippine Airlines will help open new links for trade and tourism that will drive more inbound traffic into the market, and expand Emirates’ footprint in East Asia. We look forward to serving our partner airline’s customers with additional travel choices to Emirates destinations across the Middle East, Europe as well as the Americas, and to expanding our cooperation with plans to include additional points via Cebu in the coming months.” Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer.

Photo: Emirates.

Emirates Connections

Meanwhile, PR passengers can connect to 21 EK destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India via DXB.

According to the Emirates press release, the airline has been serving MNL since 1990. It has since added CEB and Clark International Airport (CRK). All three routes are served by the carriers Boeing 777-300ERs up to 25 times per week.

We are happy to embark on this new interline partnership with Emirates that expands the choices available to Philippine Airlines passengers, who now gain easier access to more destinations across Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa via our flights to Dubai. We are eager to expand our reach to various international markets and exciting destinations and help stimulate business and tourist travel for global citizens, as well as provide better service to our fellow Filipinos living and working in overseas nations.” Bud Britanico, Philippine Airlines Vice President for Sales.

Featured Image: Emirates Boeing 777-31HER (A6-EPZ). Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways.