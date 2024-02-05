Emirates Engineers to Oversee Boeing Production Line
Airlines Boeing

Emirates Engineers to Oversee Boeing Production Line

A6-EQE, Emirates Boeing 777-300ER @KSEA. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

DALLAS — As revealed by Emirates (EK) president Sir Tim Clark, the airline intends to dispatch engineers to oversee Boeing’s production lines. This marks the first time EK sends engineers to examine Boeing’s manufacturing processes closely.

The decision follows last month’s incident involving one of Boeing’s 737-9 planes, in which a door plug blew out midflight during Alaska Airlines (AS) Flight 1282. Boeing’s quality control came under scrutiny thereafter, with Clark now expressing concerns via the Financial Times about a “progressive decline” in Boeing’s performance.

Emirates placed an order in November for 95 wide-body Boeing 777 and 787 jets, with a total value of US$52 billion (€48.3 billion) at list prices. The EK engineers are to oversee the production process of the 777 at Boeing’s facilities and that of its supplier, Spirit AeroSystems.

Meanwhile, Boeing announced additional aircraft delivery delays last night, citing the need for further work on approximately 50 undelivered 737 MAX aircraft due to the discovery of misdrilled holes in two aircraft.

Featured image: A6-EQE, Emirates Boeing 777-300ER @KSEA. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Boeing, the FAA, and Ensuring Public Safety

Tags:

Share This Post:

Digital Editor
Digital Editor @airwaysmag │ AVSEC Interpreter │ Webflow Developer @talknexo │ Visual Artist

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Copa airlines serves 17 destinations in the US, including Fort Lauderdale (FLL) in Florida. Photo: Alexander Schraff/Airways
Airlines, Routes, Uncategorized

Copa Airlines to Launch Flights to Raleigh-Durham

February 5, 2024
Thai Airways A320 HS-TXB. Photo: Thai Airways
Airlines, Passenger Experience

Thai Airways to Retrofit A320s with Royal Silk

February 5, 2024
Lufthansa Airbus A340-313 during de-icing with Type II. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways
Airlines, AVJobs

Lufthansa Ground Staff to Strike at Major German

February 5, 2024
Condor’s current narrow-body fleet consists of Airbus A320s, Airbus A321s, and Boeing 757-300s. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways
Airlines

Condor Appoints Peter Gerber as New CEO, Formerly

February 3, 2024

You cannot copy content of this page

X