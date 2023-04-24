Emirates Announces New Montreal, Canada Route

DALLAS – Dubai-based Emirates (EK) has announced a new daily service (EK243/EK244) from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Montreal–Trudeau International Airport (YUL).

Launching on July 5, the new route will be operated by one of the carrier’s three-class Boeing 777-300ERs. It becomes EK’s second destination in Canada, joining Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), which began back in 2007.

The DXB-YUL route will be operated in partnership with Air Canada (AC), allowing passengers to connect to 68 destinations on the Canadian flag carriers network from YUL across Canada, the US, Mexico, South America and the Caribbean.

The route will be operated in partnership with Air Canada. Photo: Emirates.

“Growing Global Network”

Regarding the launch, Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, said, “Emirates is excited to launch our second gateway into Canada as we expand our reach in the country with direct services from our hub in Dubai. As a major metropolitan centre and as Canada’s second-largest city, we are pleased to add Montréal to our growing global network of over 130 destinations and strengthening our coverage in the Americas to reach 18 points served by our services from Dubai.

“We have been serving customers with passenger and cargo services to Toronto for over 15 years and when we begin services to Montréal in July, customers will have more choice when planning their travel whether for business, leisure, education or for visiting family and friends. We would like to thank the UAE and Canadian authorities for the enhanced agreements which have made this new destination possible.”

Kazim continued, “With our expanded reach into the country, we look forward to facilitating new trade lanes, which will bring a host of benefits to Canadian businesses and exporters in addition to promoting tourism into more cities and generating more jobs across all sectors, including those directly serving the aviation industry.”

