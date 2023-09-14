Emirates, Maldivian Establish Interline Partnership

DALLAS — Emirates (EK) and Maldivian (Q2) have recently announced a partnership that allows EK customers to access 16 popular holiday destinations in the Maldives, expanding on last year’s Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two airlines.

Travelers heading to the island destinations in the Maldives can now benefit from flying into more popular holiday spots by seamlessly connecting from Velana International Airport (MLE) in the North Malé atoll. EK passengers can connect to Q2 services to reach various domestic points for their island getaway.

Starting September 15, customers can book travel itineraries on emirates.com, the Emirates mobile app, or through their preferred travel agents for immediate flights.

Emirates customers will have access to a selection of airports in popular atolls via Malé, including Dharavandhoo Island (DRV), Faresmathoda Airport (FMT), Funadhoo Airport (FND), Fuvahmulak Island Airport (FVM), Gan Island International (GAN), Kooddoo Island (GKK), Hanimaadhoo Island Airport (HAQ), Kulhudhuffushi Airport (HDK), Hoarafushi Airport (HRF), Kaadedhdhoo Island Airport (KDM), Kadhdhoo Island (KDO), Madivaru Airport (LMV), Maafaru International Airport (NMF), Maavarulu Airport (RUL), Thimarafushi Airport (TMF), and Ifuru (IFU).

Emirates has been a key contributor to the development and growth of tourism and trade in the Maldives for over 35 years. Currently, EK operates 28 flights per week between Dubai and Malé, providing customers from nearly 140 destinations with the flexibility to choose flights and enjoy minimal connection times.

Featured image: Emirates