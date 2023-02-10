Emirates, IHC Set up Supply Airbridge for Earthquake Relief

DALLAS — Following the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, Emirates (EK) is working with the International Humanitarian City (IHC) to set up an airbridge to transport emergency supplies and equipment in order to support on-the-ground aid efforts and search and rescue operations.

Over the course of the next two weeks, Emirates SkyCargo plans to dedicate cargo space for around 100 tons of humanitarian relief goods across its daily flight operations to Istanbul. Emergency aid on flights from Dubai to Istanbul will then make its way to earthquake-stricken sites in southern Turkey and hard-hit cities in Syria.

These critical emergency supplies will be delivered by local organizations to affected areas in southern Turkey and northern Syria, providing much-needed aid to the hundreds of thousands of people impacted by the earthquakes.

Emirates’ freight division has a long history of collaboration with the IHC, allowing the airline to take the lead on numerous relief missions, deploying humanitarian supplies to communities around the world affected by natural disasters, medical emergencies, global outbreaks, and other crises.

Humanitarian Shipment bound for Turkey and Syria. Photo: Emirates

Comments from Emirates, IHC Officials

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates’ Chairman and Chief Executive, said, “We stand with the Turkish and Syrian people and are working with experts like the International Humanitarian City to help provide urgent relief to those affected and displaced by the earthquakes, as well as support the complex recovery efforts on the ground.”

The airline CEO added, “Emirates also supports the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to support Turkey and Syria, and Dubai’s unique position as the world’s largest international aid logistics hub means that we can efficiently reach disaster-stricken areas and the most vulnerable people as quickly as possible.”

His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Supervision of IHC, said, “The IHC remains committed to providing the people affected by the earthquakes with the humanitarian support and resources they need. We are taking urgent action by facilitating airlifts of vital medical supplies, shelter items, and other relief goods from the UNHCR, World Health Organization (WHO), and World Food Programme (WFP) to address the pressing demand for aid in the affected regions.“

