Emirates Adds Third Daily Flight to London Gatwick

DALLAS – Emirates Airlines (EK) will increase the frequency of its services to/from London Gatwick Airport (LGW) with the addition of a third daily flight, effective July 27 until August 2, 2022.

This third daily flight is aimed at helping serve high demand from those traveling to/from London this summer. It will also provide additional seats to accommodate EK passengers affected by capacity adjustments on flights from London Heathrow Airport (LHR), which the airline says will be made to help ease operational pressures at the airport.

The extra daily trip from Dubai to LGW will be operated by a wide-body EK Boeing 777 with First, Business, and Economy class seating. Early in the morning, flights EK011 and EK012 will operate to and from the West Sussex airport.

During this time, EK will continue to run its six daily flights to/from LLHR, and on August 1, it will resume its daily service to London Stansted Airport (STN).

Emirates’ customers impacted by capacity adjustments at LHR will be contacted directly by the airline or their travel agent. The Dubai-based carrier states that is working closely with its travel partners to re-accommodate any impacted bookings and ensure smooth onward flight connections for customers to reach their planned destination.

Featured image: Emirates A6-EBI Boeing 777-36N(ER). Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways