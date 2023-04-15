Emirates’ A380 Lands in Casablanca, Morocco

DALLAS — Emirates (EK) has replaced its Boeing 777-300ER flights to Casablanca’s Mohammed V International Airport (CMN) with its flagship aircraft Airbus A380.

The first EK flight with the Superjumbo to the port city and commercial hub in western Morocco took place yesterday, April 15, 2023. The aircraft, registered as A6-EOI, is an 8-year-old Airbus A380-861, wearing the Journey to the Future livery.

The daily A380 service replaces the Triple Seven EK service used between Dubai and Casablanca. The UAE-based full-service carrier has flown this route for 21 years. With the return of the airline’s A380, inbound traffic for Morocco increases.

Emirates A380 Journey to the Future livery. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways

Emirates A380 Service

The airline’s A380 offers 14 First Class suites and 76 lie-flat seats in Business Class. Passengers traveling to and from Casablanca can enjoy the airline’s signature products on the type, including Onboard Lounge, First Class suites, Shower Spa, and an award-winning inflight entertainment system that includes more than 5,000 channels of on-demand entertainment.

According to the carrier’s press release, “Passengers traveling on the first A380 are coming from the Middle East, South and South East Asia, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Travelers flying from Casablanca to Dubai served by the A380 can enjoy seamless connectivity to its global network of 140 destinations.”

The aircraft was received by Khalfan Al Salami, Country Manager, Morocco, along with a host of dignitaries including Alasri Al Dhaheri, the UAE ambassador of Morocco, Omar Abdulrahman Al Tunaiji, UAE Consul General of Morocco, Alarby Bin Ebrahim, Public relations Manager, and Abdalhaq Mazrour, Airport Director, Morocco. Photo: Emirates

The airline says that with the demand for air travel rising, it has been accelerating the deployment of its flagship A380 aircraft. At the moment, EK is operating the A380 to 43 destinations, including Los Angeles (LAX), London (LHR), Milan (MXP), Barcelona (BCN), and many more cities.

Featured image: Emirates