Emirates A380 Lands in Brisbane with Broken Fairing

DALLAS – Flight EK430 between Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Brisbane, Australia, was operated on July 1 by an Emirates (EK) Airbus A380 registered A6-EVK.

The superjumbo showcases the “Journey to the Future” livery to advertise Dubai’s brand-new Museum of the Future.

According to local media reports, an aircraft wheel exploded in the undercarriage, causing some damage. The pilots chose to continue on to Brisbane Airport (BRE), which is the primary international airport serving Brisbane and South East Queensland. The airport services 31 airlines, flying to 50 domestic and 29 international destinations.

A plane has landed in Brisbane, with a hole in the side of its fuselage after a wheel exploded in the undercarriage. Emirates flight EK430 took off from Dubai yesterday before one of its wheels erupted shortly after retracting. https://t.co/VZ3A1cpmr5 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/pskyF9pkiB — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) July 2, 2022

Safe Landing

The crew requested emergency services to be on standby as they landed in Brisbane and alerted air traffic control of any potential damage caused by a blown tire during takeoff from Dubai Airport (DXB).

13.5 hours after departure, the aircraft landed on runway 19R in Brisbane and proceeded to the apron. After a smooth landing, damage to the aircraft’s gear and the upper belly fairing on the left side were in fact discovered.

It is worth noting that the damaged underside of the A380 fuselage is not pressurized. If the fuselage had suffered any damage, it would not pressurize and the aircraft would have had to return to DXB.

The EK superjumbo is currently sitting in Brisbane as a result of the incident. The return trip was canceled.

Featured image: Emirates “Journey to the Future” Livery on the A380. Photo: Emirates