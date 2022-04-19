Embraer Q1 Results: Fewer Aircraft Delivered

DALLAS – Embraer delivered fewer commercial and executive aircraft in the first quarter of 2022 than in the same period last year, with 14 deliveries compared to 22 in 2021.

The South American airframer delivered six commercial aircraft: four E175s (two in 2021) and two E195-E2s (five last year). In this first quarter, no E190-E2s took off from Sao Jose dos Campos, compared to two in 2021.

The number of executive jets has decreased significantly, from thirteen last year to eight this quarter. The number of Phenom 100s remained constant at one, but deliveries of the 300 version fell to five from nine last year. The Praetor 600 was delivered twice as many as last year, with no 500s delivered this quarter (one last year).

According to Embraer, it concluded the quarter with a US$17.3bn order backlog, up from US$14.2bn the previous year.

On March 31, it had 315 aircraft in its backlog: 166 E195-E2s, 143 E175s, three E190s, and three E190-E2s, according to airinsight.com. When compared to the same period last year, the backlog has increased by 43 airplanes. The aircraft manufacturer stated in March that it wanted to increase commercial aircraft deliveries from 48 last year to 60 to 70 this year.

Embraer’s TechShark E190-E2. Photo: Embraer

TechShark Push

From April 12-15, the OEM was in Vietnam for three days with the E190-E2 in its ‘TechShark’ livery, trying to acquire major new customers in Asia. The plane flew over Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Con Dao.

Embraer’s digital predator design, The TechShark, premiered at the Singapore Airshow, which took place from February 15 to 18, 2022.

The E2 is marketed by Embraer as an excellent aircraft for Vietnam’s smaller airports, which have short runways. In 2019, an E195-E2 toured the country, which had been put into crisis mode as a result of the pandemic. The start of Q2 2022 is looking different.

Embraer stated today that it is hiring 150 people for its Melbourne (Florida) unit, which assembles the Phenom 100EV, 300E, and Praetor 500 and 600 executive aircraft.

Featured image: Embraer