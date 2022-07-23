Embraer E195-E2 Becomes the Largest Airliner to Touch Down at London City

DALLAS – Embraer has demonstrated its E195-E2s steep-approach capability at London’s City Airport (LCY).

The ‘Tech Lion Profit Hunter’ (PR-ZIQ), capable of carrying 146 passengers, became the largest aircraft ever to use LCY when it touched down on runway 09 yesterday (July 22) morning.

Using a 39% blend of sustainable aviation fuel, the airliner had made the short hop from the Farnborough Air Show, where it had been on display.

Its arrival was marked by a traditional water cannon salute from the airport’s fire service. Photo: London City Airport.

“Pushing the Envelope”

LCY’s Chief Operating Officer Alison FitzGerald said, “The arrival of the E195-E2 signals that we are on the cusp of welcoming more new generation aircraft that provide world-class environmental performance, carry more passengers, and have the potential to connect this airport with more global markets.

“This moment also represents the strength of the partnership we have with Embraer, and together, we are pushing the envelope of what’s possible at this airport, as at 146 seats and a wingspan of 35 meters, it will be comfortably the largest aircraft to operate from LCY.”

“While the immediate focus is certification, we are hopeful that we will see the first E195-E2 in operation next year with KLM, which will be a real cause for celebration.”

The jet’s smaller sibling, the E190-E2, began regular operations in LCY in September 2021. Photo: London City Airport.

LCY’s Main Airliner

Embraer aircraft currently account for 85% of all arrivals and departures at LCY. Its smaller sibling, the E190-E2, began serving the airport in September 2021 when it was introduced by Swiss carrier Helvetic Airways (2L).

As well as highlighting the type’s steep approach credentials, its visit also allowed various tests to be carried out to ensure a smooth entry into service when regular flights commence.

Featured Image: The E195-E2 became the largest airliner to use LCY airport. Photo: London City Airport.