Embraer Reports Commercial Aircraft Delivery Growth in 2023

DALLAS — Brazilian aerospace manufacturer Embraer experienced significant growth in deliveries and a backlog for its commercial sector in 2023. Here are the key highlights:

The company’s backlog of aircraft orders yet to be delivered reached a record high of US$18.7 billion, growing by US$1.2 billion compared to the previous year. The backlog for commercial aviation reached 298 aircraft, totaling US$8.8 billion, with a growth of US$200 million compared to the previous year.

Embraer also experienced a 12% increase in deliveries of its commercial passenger E-Jets family aircraft, reaching 64 jets in 2023. The highlight was the E2 group, with deliveries more than doubling from 19 aircraft in 2022 to 39 in 2023. In 2023, Embraer delivered a total of 181 aircraft, representing a 13% increase compared to the previous year.

In addition, the company highlighted Porter Airlines’ (PD) exercise of its purchase rights, placing a firm order for 25 Embraer E195-E2 passenger jets, thus increasing its existing 50 aircraft firm orders. The Canadian airline now has a total of 46 firm orders to be delivered and 25 remaining purchase rights.

Furthermore, the Embraer backlog now includes four E175s previously signed by American Airlines (AA) and two additional aircraft ordered in December.

Porter Airlines Embraer E195-E2. Photo: Helwing Villamizar/Airways

Services, Support

Embraer’s maintenance and support services achieved a backlog of US$3.1 billion, the highest ever recorded. The backlog includes long-term contracts for integrated logistical support services and comprehensive airframe maintenance programs.

Additionally, the business unit expanded its maintenance service capacity for executive jets in the US by adding three new facilities.

Overall, Embraer’s strong performance in deliveries, backlog, and sales momentum across its different business units demonstrates its continued success at the start of 2024.

Featured image: Embraer PR-ZFV Embraer EMB190-E2 SBBR/BSB (Factory Livery) (named Ozires Silva). Photo: Thiago Machado/Airways