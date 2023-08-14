El Al to Debut Year-round Fort Lauderdale Service

DALLAS — El Al Israel Airlines (LY) has announced year-round service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Ben Gurion Airport (TLV) in Tel Aviv.

The two new weekly Boeing 787-9 flights will begin on April 15, 2024, just before Passover. The outbound flights from Broward County’s FLL will depart on Mondays at 2 p.m. and on Saturdays at 11:55 p.m. The inbound flights from TLV will depart on Mondays and Fridays at 12:05 a.m.

El Al will also offer seasonal flights from FLL to TLV during the Jewish holidays on September 13, 20, and 27, and October 5, 10, and 12. In addition to Tel Aviv, LY provides connections to various global cities and offers a free stopover in Israel.

4X-EDE El Al Boeing 787-9. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Why Florida?

Israel’s flag airline not only serves Miami International Airport (MIA), but it also moved its American headquarters from New York to Broward County.

According to jewishmiami.org, south Florida has seen significant growth in its Jewish population over the past century. What was once an 18th-century settlement has now become the heart of the “third-largest Jewish community” in the US, especially in North Dade.

The airline is the mainline carrier from Tel Aviv to Europe and North America and flies to Boston (BOS), New York (JFK), Los Angeles (LAX), MIA, and Newark (NWR). FLL is one of three airports serving the Miami metropolitan area.

.According to Q123 data from Cirium, LY reduced its one-way seating capacity by 10%, offering 1.79 million seats, down from the number available prior to the pandemic. This reduction is attributed to a decrease in the number of routes served by the Israeli airline, which went from 52 to 40.

Featured image: 4X-EDK El Al Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner B789 JFK KJFK. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways Source: LY, Sun Sentinel