El Al Receives Final Boeing 787 Dreamliner

DALLAS – El Al Israel Airlines (LY) has taken delivery of its final Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The aircraft, a -8 variant with registration – 4X-ERD and named “Nof HaGalil” (“View of the Galil”), arrived in Tel Aviv on July 31 after a flight from Seattle.

It was welcomed at the carriers Ben-Gurion International Airport (TLV) with the traditional Selena ceremony, which included a water cannon salute.

In a significant milestone for the airline, the flight was operated using 30% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). It is the first time El Al has utilised SAF and highlights the carrier’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact. El Al signed onto the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) environmental and sustainability quality standards program in June. This is a joint effort with some of the world’s leading airlines to reduce carbon emissions.

The aircraft was greeted by a traditional water cannon salute at TLV. Photo: El Al.

El Al Dreamliner Fleet

The aircraft had been scheduled to join the airline in March 2020. However, the effects of the pandemic led El Al to defer delivery as it restructured its business.

El Al first ordered the Boeing airliner in 2015 to replace the 747-400 and 767-300 fleets and received its first example, a 787-9, in 2017. It now brings the total number of Dreamliners operated by El Al to sixteen, four -8s and 12 -9s. It is configured with 238 seats in a three-class layout. Once the airliner arrived, it was immediately put into service, operating its first flight to Dubai (DXB).

Featured Image: El Al (4X-ERB) Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.