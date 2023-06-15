Egyptair Returns to Manchester



DALLAS – Egyptair (MS) has announced its return to Manchester Airport (MAN) from its Cairo International Airport (CAI) hub. It is the first time the carrier has linked the two cities since 2015.

Launching on July 15, the route will be flown five times weekly on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, departing MAN at 14:30 GMT. It will be operated by one of the carriers, Boeing 737-800, configured in a two-class layout with 154 seats.

MS has dipped its toe in and out of MAN over the years utilising a variety of equipment. Most recently it served the airport between June 1, 2023, and October 25, 2014. It returned on July 3, 2015, with a thrice weekly service.

Photo: Manchester Airport.

Commenting on the MS’s return Chris Woodroofe, Managing Director of MAN, said, “Having a direct route to Cairo is fantastic news for travellers in our region, giving them a straightforward means of visiting one of the Seven Wonders of the ancient world. This link also offers businesses in our region access to a fast-growing market and adds another in-demand route to our growing network, cementing our place as the UK’s global gateway in the North.

“I am sure this service will be really popular with passengers and we look forward to working with Egyptair to deliver a high-quality service.”

Mohamed Moussa, Chairman and CEO of MS, added, “Manchester is one of the largest airports in the UK and is increasingly one of the most in-demand destinations for our customers.

“In the domestic market, Egyptair delivers its customers seamless connections to Egypt’s top leisure and touristic destinations; namely Luxor, Aswan, Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada, with a number of daily frequencies to meet the needs of the leisure travellers.

“In addition, being a main hub to Africa, the Middle East and the Far East, Cairo International Airport offers various connections to passengers from Manchester to explore the world, with EGYPTAIR serving more than 70 destinations worldwide.”

Featured Image: Egyptair (SU-GCS) Boeing 737-800 (Star Alliance livery). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.