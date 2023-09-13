Edelweiss to Expand Long-Haul Flight Frequency

DALLAS — Zurich-based Edelweiss (WK) has announced plans to increase the frequency of its long-haul flights in the Summer 2024 schedule. The focus of this expansion will be on key destinations such as Vancouver (YVR), Calgary (YYC), and Tampa (TPA).

To meet the growing demand, WK is preparing to expand its long-haul services to North America in the upcoming summer of 2024. This strategic move will particularly benefit the Canadian cities of YVR and YYC, as they will see a significant increase in the number of direct flight options. YVR will extend its operational season from May to October, offering daily flights during the peak summer period.

Calgary Aiport will also experience growth in its service, with the number of weekly flights increasing from two to three. These flights will be scheduled between May and September 2024.

In an effort to diversify their offerings, WK will double the number of flights to the year-round destination of Tampa during the summer season. Travelers will now have access to four weekly direct flights to this popular location.

Furthermore, for those looking for the excitement of Las Vegas, WK will maintain its Saturday flight schedule, and the frequency of the third weekly flight will extend into the autumn season. Additionally, Denver will become more accessible with the introduction of three weekly flights starting in June 2024.

Edelweiss Air Airbus A340-300 HB-JMD. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Southern and Western Modifications

The Swiss carrier will also be operating two weekly flights to Muscat, Oman (MCT), and Phuket, Thailand (HKT). Cape Town (CPT) will be served thrice a week instead of the previous two times. As for the new routes to Bogota (BOG) and Cartagena (CGT), which joined WK’s route network in November 2023, they will remain available until May 2024.

With these strategic plans in motion, WK is expanding its reach to 23 long-haul destinations. The airline’s primary aim for this expansion, as stated on its website, is to offer guests enhanced flexibility when it comes to choosing their travel dates and times. Passengers can make bookings for these additional flights starting tomorrow.

Please keep in mind that flight schedules are subject to change, and the information provided here is intended for informational purposes. For precise scheduling details, it is recommended to visit the carrier’s official website.

Featured image: Edelweiss A340-300 HB-JME. Photo: Michal Mendyk/Airways