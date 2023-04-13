Edelweiss Air to Expand Colombian Destinations by Two

DALLAS — Edelweiss Air (WK) will open two new holiday destinations in Colombia. From November 2023, you can fly with WK to Bogotá (BOG) and Cartagena (CTG), the latter WK’s 23rd long-haul destination.

Flights will operate twice a week, on Wednesday and Sunday. Booking is already available on the carrier’s website. The first sports baggage in the Normal airfare is transported free of charge.

Edelweiss Air Airbus A340-300 HB-JMD. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

About Edelweiss

Edelweiss was founded in 1995 with a base at Zurich Kloten Airport (ZRH). The airline is Lufthansa Group’s second Swiss subsidiary. They operate 13 Airbus A320-200s and four Airbus A340-300s.

Last year, WK announced it would add an additional Airbus A340-300 (HB-JMC) from its sister operator, Swiss International Air Lines (LX), which would bring the total number of A340s in the fleet to five by July 2023.

The Swiss leisure carrier began planning the cabin modification work before the 2003-built airframe enters service.

Edelweiss’s historic fleet contains four Airbus A330s, and three McDonnell Douglas MD-83s. The average age of WK’s 17-strong fleet is 18.3 years according to aerotransport.org.

Featured image: Edelweiss Air Airbus A340-300 HB-JME. Photo: Christian Winter/Airways