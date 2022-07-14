easyJet UK Launches Three New Winter Routes

DALLAS – easyJet UK (U2) has stated today that three additional routes will be added to its network for the winter of 2022, with vacation packages also offered.

The brand-new winter services available include Manchester to Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands; Bristol to Rovaniemi in Finland; and London Gatwick to Porto Santo in the Portuguese archipelago of Madeira.

The airline will also resume daily service from Liverpool to Paris, six weekly flights from London Luton to Madrid, and a twice-weekly service from Manchester to Rovaniemi in Finland beginning in the upcoming winter.

easyJet G-EZUI Airbus A320 (Inverted livery). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Comments from easyJet UK

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager said, “We’re delighted to be adding new routes and resuming more services across our UK network for this winter, offering our customers more choice to enjoy an even greater range of destinations at fantastic low fares, across our unrivalled European network.“

Featured image: easyJet G-EZIH Airbus A319. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways