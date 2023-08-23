easyJet to Fly from Luton to Cairo Sphynx Starting October 31

DALLAS – Looking for an inexpensive way to visit the Giza Pyramids or hitch a ride on a camel? easyJet (U2) has announced that it’s opening a brand-new route from London Luton (LUT) to Cairo via Cairo Sphinx International Airport (SPX).

The date of the first flight is October 31. U2 will operate the route three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. It becomes the airline’s 157th destination across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

In addition to the Pyramids and camels, visitors to the Egyptian capital can experience the Sphinx, the Nile River, hundreds of palaces, mosques, museums, and lively shopping bazaars.

Cairo is U2’s third Egyptian destination, following beach favorites, Sharm-el-Sheikh (SSH) and Hurghada (HRG). The airline is the largest carrier from the UK to Egypt, a popular destination with British holidaymakers.

easyJet Airbus A320 ‘neo livery’ (G-UZHB). Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways.

“We are delighted to be launching flights for the very first time to Cairo which further strengthens our unrivalled short-haul network from the UK, and this continues to demonstrate our confidence in the resilient strength of demand for travel from the UK,” said Ali Gayward, U2’s Country Manager.

“The new route from London Luton to this iconic destination further expands the choice we are offering our customers, provides greater connectivity to the city to support inbound tourism and business travel alike.”

Meanwhile, Jonathan Rayner, LTN COO, added, “We are delighted that easyJet has chosen London Luton Airport to launch its flights to Cairo. As the Egyptian capital, Cairo is home to some truly iconic landmarks and is sure to be a destination of choice for passengers travelling from LLA. This is an exciting new addition to our departure boards and underlines our commitment to providing even greater choice as part of the simple and friendly passenger experience that we offer.”

Featured Image: easyJet (Holidays livery) Airbus A320-200 G-EZOA. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways