easyJet Confirms Order for a Further 56 Airbus A320neo

FARNBOROUGH – Following shareholder approval, easyJet (U2) has announced a definitive order for 56 A320neo Family aircraft at FIA2022.

The purchase is a component of the airline’s fleet upgrade, cost- and sustainability-related business improvements. The arrangement calls for the conversion of 18 A320neo aircraft to the bigger A321neo variant.

The carrier is now the largest airline in the world operating single-aisle Airbus aircraft with a fleet of over 300 A320 Family models, including the A319, A320ceo, A320neo, and A321neo. Over 130 European airports in about 31 countries are served by the airline, which runs more than 1,000 routes.

The A320neo Family is equipped with the most recent technologies, such as Sharklets and new generation engines, which collectively save at least 20% on fuel. The A320neo Family is the most popular aircraft in the world, with more than 8,100 orders from more than 130 customers.

easyJet OE-IJR Airbus A320-214. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Comments from easyJet, Airbus

Kenton Jarvis, CFO for easyJet, said, “We believe this order will support positive returns for the business and the delivery of our strategic objectives. The new aircraft are aligned with easyJet’s sustainability strategy, with the adoption of the more efficient new technology aircraft being a core component of easyJet’s path to net zero emissions. Alongside this, the new aircraft are significantly quieter, with half the noise footprint of the older aircraft they are replacing.”

“easyJet has democratised flying for millions of travellers and we are delighted this latest agreement for 56 A320neo Family aircraft not only future proofs its growth as traffic rebounds, but also lays the foundations for its sustainability journey”, said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International.

Featured image: easyJet G-UZHD Airbus A320Neo (Neo Livery). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways