easyJet Grounds All UK Flight to Holiday Hotspot

DALLAS – easyJet (U2) has announced that all flights from UK airports to Hurghada, Egypt, have been canceled until the end of July.

Hurghada is a tourist beach resort hotspot stretching some 40km along Egypt’s Red Sea coast. Due to U2’s cancellations, thousands of potential vacationers have to scramble for a last-minute deal as there will be no budget airline services from the UK to the Egyptian tourist destination in June and July.

This comes after U2 had to cancel hundreds of flights in the last few months owing to a variety of challenges, including IT failures and manpower shortages.

The airline says it now operates up to 1,700 flights carrying up to a quarter of a million customers every day.

easyJet G-UZHD Airbus A320Neo (Neo Livery). Phoro: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Comments from easyJet

A spokesperson for the airline said, “There are industry-wide operational issues that are impacting airlines at the moment, which means we have made a number of pre-emptive cancellations which includes not operating to Hurghada from the UK for the remainder of June and July.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience this will cause. We are informing customers in advance to minimise the impact on their plans and provide the option to rebook before travelling or receive a refund, and our customer service hours have been extended to support affected customers.

The spokesperson added that the airline continued to monitor the operation closely and that it would “take action in advance as needed.”

Featured image: easyJet Airbus A319-100 G-EZDM. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways