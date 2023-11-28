easyJet to Expand Operations at Glasgow Airport

DALLAS — easyJet UK (U2) has announced its plans to support its base in Glasgow (GLA) by introducing an additional aircraft in the summer of 2024. This expansion will include the offering of new destinations for both Glasgow and Edinburgh (EDI) bases in Scotland. Ali Gayward, the easyJet UK Country Manager, has expressed optimism about the potential in the northernmost country of the United Kingdom.

Glasgow Airport will benefit from a new A320neo, which will join the existing fleet consisting of two A319s, two A320s, and one A320neo, bringing the total number of aircraft at this airport to six. Furthermore, a ninth aircraft has already been added to the local fleet at Edinburgh (EDI), resulting in a total of 15 U2 aircraft deployed in Scotland from next year onwards.

This expansion will provide travelers with non-stop access to 84 different destinations. Additionally, the increased fleet size will allow for more frequent flights on existing routes and the establishment of connections between Scotland and seven new airports in Europe and Africa.

Starting in summer 2024, passengers flying from Glasgow will have the option to travel to Southampton, Larnaca (Cyprus), and Enfidha (Tunisia). Edinburgh will be connected to Rovaniemi (Finland), Bordeaux, Hurghada (Egypt), and Rome (Italy), all of which will be accessible non-stop from both Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Having transported over 7 million passengers to and from Scotland in the last financial year and with up to 1000 weekly flights to and from the country, U2 holds the title of Scotland’s largest airline. Since the beginning of operations in Scotland, the airline has connected approximately 109 million passengers with the country.

Featured image: easyJet G-UZHI Airbus A320-251N. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways