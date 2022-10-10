easyJet to Operate Charity Northern Lights Flight

DALLAS – easyJet UK (U2) has announced it will rekindle its partnership with UK charity Aerobility and offer its popular ‘Aurora Flight’, where passengers can experience the Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights.

Aerobility is a charity that was founded in 1993 with the goal of giving disabled and terminally ill people the chance to fly light aircraft under the supervision of a flying instructor.

If a disabled person can acquire the medical certification required to obtain a Private Pilot Licence (PPL), the charity guides and supports aspiring aviators in achieving their PPL. All ticket sales proceeds will be donated to charity by (U2).

The one-off trip is scheduled to depart London-Gatwick (LGW) on February 18 of next year. The experience includes a pre-flight meal with presentations and in-flight commentary from BBC’s ‘Sky at Night’ presenter Peter Lawrence.

British Antarctic Survey experts will also be on hand to share their knowledge with passengers.

The mesmerizing kaleidoscope of colors makes the Northern Lights so famous. Photo: easyJet

Limitless Vision

Mike Miller Smith, CEO of the charity, said, “We exist to change lives by providing anyone, with any disability with access to the magic and wonder of flight. We do this because taking the controls of an aircraft drives a focus on capability and encourages our flyers to ask the question ‘If I can fly an aeroplane, what else can I do? This makes everything else in life feel that little bit more achievable, whilst offering the ultimate feeling of freedom and escape from the restrictions of disability.”

“The Aurora Flight with easyJet means so much to Aerobility and those we look after. Not only does it provide a life-changing experience on the night, but it also funds many more life-changing flights at Aerobility, of course with our aircraft being just slightly smaller. We can’t thank everyone at easyJet and all the other companies that make the Aurora Flight possible enough.”

easyJet’s Captain Chris Foster, Aurora flight pilot said, “We are incredibly proud to be able to offer this special Northern Lights flight once again, and it is an honour to support Aerobility and the wonderful work they do. I would encourage anyone to book what is sure to be a fantastic flight that not only offers a unique experience but also contributes to a very worthwhile cause.”

The ‘Aurora Flights’ will be priced at £349 with discounts for disabled flyers and their carers. They will be booked with Aerobility.

Featured image: easyJet UK Airbus 320-251N (G-UZHC). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways