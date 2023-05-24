easyJet to Open Alicante as Seasonal Base

DALLAS — easyJet (U2) has announced the establishment of a new temporary base in Alicante (ALC). Starting in spring 2024, this will mark the airline’s fourth base in Spain and its 30th across Europe. By opening this new base, easyJet will generate approximately 100 job opportunities for pilots and cabin crew members.

The upcoming seasonal base will accommodate three aircraft in the region along the Mediterranean coast, enabling the airline to provide 1.62 million seats during its inaugural operational summer in 2024.

This signifies a growth of 16% compared to the current summer season of 2023, during which U2 will operate 1.4 million seats across 11 routes, serving important destinations such as Amsterdam (AMS), Edinburgh (EDI), Geneva (GVA), and Basel (BSL), among others.

easyJet Airbus A320 (G-EZGY). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Comments from the Carrier

“Alicante is a very attractive destination and we believe that having a base offers great potential to expand our operations in the country, as well as allowing us to improve connectivity to and from the region. With this base we can bring the residents of Alicante closer to European cities of reference and, in turn, we strengthen Alicante’s position on the international tourism map,” stated Javier Gándara, Country Director for Southern Europe, easyJet.

This decision to expand further comes as a result of U2’s plans to establish a permanent base in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Starting next spring, the airline will station three aircraft in Birmingham as part of its strategy to capitalize on significant growth opportunities throughout its network.

We are proud to announce another new seasonal base in Spain, a strategically important market where we continue to grow, boost tourism and create jobs. Javier Gándara, Country Director for Southern Europe, easyJet

Featured image: easyJet (Holidays livery) Airbus A320-200 G-EZOA. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways