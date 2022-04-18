DALLAS – The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum is set to begin construction of its new exhibit as its capital campaign draws closer to its US$15m target. The museum project relies on the assistance of FedEx, Garmin, and Lockheed Martin, among others.

The new museum, which will be located at the Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport (K59) in Atchison, Kansas, the birthplace of the world-renowned aviatrix who became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, will blend STEM education and historical storytelling to honor Earhart’s pioneering legacy while inspiring the next generation of aviation and aerospace pioneers to pursue flight.

Muriel, the world’s last remaining Lockheed Electra 10-E, is the centerpiece of the new Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum. The aircraft is named after Amelia Earhart’s younger sister, Grace Muriel Earhart Morrissey, and is an exact replica of the plane Earhart piloted on her final voyage around the world.

13 exhibits will surround Muriel, taking visitors on an exciting and educational trip through Earhart’s life, from her childhood in Atchison to the pinnacle of her worldwide fame. The project aims to “honor Earhart’s aviation legacy and inspire future generations in [the] pursuit of flight.”

In addition, the museum is teaming up with award-winning Kansas-based experience design firm Dimensional Innovations (DI) to create and install a one-of-a-kind fusion of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) exhibits and immersive activations with historical storytelling that will go beyond the typical museum experience.

Photo: The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum

Capital Campaign Momentum

The capital campaign for the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum has gained significant traction, raising over US$10m. Total project costs are estimated at US$15m, including the recently completed construction of the 17,000 square foot hangar and terminal reminiscent of the Art Deco style of the 1920s and 1930s at K59, along with the purchase of Muriel.

Each historical storytelling exhibit and STEM activation has been carefully outfitted to meet National Curriculum Standards, Kansas Curriculum Content Standards, and Missouri Standards of Learning.

Teacher Guides will provide resources for traditional classrooms as well as virtual and homeschooled classes. Upon completion of the buildout, the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum will apply to become an Affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution.

The new STEM and history museum in Atchison, Kansas, is set to open in 2023.

Comments from Museum, Developer Officials

“Our vision to celebrate Amelia Earhart’s world-renowned legacy to defy the odds and pursue her dreams is coming to life,” said Karen Seaberg, founder and president of the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum.

“We’re grateful for the generous support we continue to receive as we build this state-of-the-art museum in Amelia’s hometown in Atchison, Kan. — where her dreams began and will continue to encourage future generations to imagine their own possibilities.”

“We’re thrilled to work alongside the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum to help tell the incredible story of Amelia and her impact on aviation,” said Tucker Trotter, CEO, Dimensional Innovations.

Each experience will immerse museum-goers by exemplifying Amelia’s adventurous spirit and showcasing the many generations she positively influenced.”

Featured image: Muriel. Photo: The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum