Embraer E2 Family Receives Type Certification in Canada

DALLAS — Embraer’s E2 family of commercial jets, the E195-E2, and E190-E2, has received Type Certification from Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA), following certification from ANAC (Brazil), the FAA (USA), and EASA (Europe) in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

The delivery of the first of fifty E195-E2 ordered by Toronto-based Porter Airlines (PD) will take place at Embraer’s headquarters in São José dos Campos, Brazil, in the coming days.

Porter Airlines will be the first E195-E2 to operate in North America. The Canadian airline has orders with Embraer for up to 100 E195-E2 aircraft; 50 firm commitments and 50 purchase rights.

Last year, PD ordered 30 Embraer E195-E2 jets, with purchase rights for a further 50 aircraft, worth US$5.82bn at list price with all options exercised. A firm order for a further 20 aircraft followed in 2022, valued at US$1.56bn.

About the Embraer E2 Family Aircraft

When compared to previous generation aircraft, the E195-E2 consumes 25% less fuel, while the E190-E2 has 17% lower emissions. Both aircraft also have the lowest levels of external noise and the longest maintenance intervals in the single-aisle jet category.

Embraer clocks 10,000 flight hours for basic checks and no calendar limit for typical E-Jet operations. This means an additional 15 days of aircraft utilization over a period of ten years compared to current generation E-Jets.

Embraer also adds that the E190-E2’s range from airports with “hot-and-high” conditions, such as Denver and Mexico City, increases by 600 nm compared to current-generation aircraft.

Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft since its founding in 1969. The Brazilian-made aircraft takes off somewhere in the world every ten seconds on average, according to Embraer. carrying over 145 million passengers each year.

Featured image: Embraer