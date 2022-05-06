Airlines Scramble Due to Dubai Airport Runway Renovation

DALLAS – From May 9, the northern runway at Dubai International Airport (DXB) will be closed for 45 days due to major renovations.

To allow for sweeping maintenance work and to ensure efficient and safe operations at DXB, which is one of the busiest airports in the world with only two runways and the busiest for international passenger traffic, around 1,000 flights will be rerouted every week to alternative terminals at DXB, Dubai World Central (DWC) and Sharjah International (SHJ) airports.

The following is a list of airlines that have reported revisions to their operational schedules.

FlyDubai A6-FMH Boeing 737-8 MAX. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

flydubai

During the northern runway redevelopment project at DBX, flydubai (FZ) will provide flights to specified destinations from DWC for 45 days, from May 9 to June 22.

All additional FZ destinations will be served from DXB’s Terminals 2 and 3.

Travelers should double-check their departing and arrival airports before flying to ensure that they have accurate information. These details are available on flydubai.com in the manage booking section and will be included in the ticket confirmations.

Additionally, passengers flying out of DWC will receive complimentary parking at the airport. Furthermore, every 30 minutes, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will provide a complimentary bus service between all terminals at DXB and DWC.

Air India Express VT-AXZ Boeing 737-8HG(WL). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Air India Express

During the runway closure, some Air India Express (IX) flights will be diverted to SHJ and DWC, according to the airline.

Visitors who have already booked flights to and from DXB should rebook new flights that have been diverted to SHJ and DWC, as per the airline. Changes can be made through IX’s call center or city offices. The following flights to Indian cities are affected by the change:

Air India Express announced that the IX345 and IX346 flights to Kozhikode, which operate three times a week, have shifted to SHJ.

Gulf Air A9C-TA Airbus A320-251N. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Gulf Air

Following the partial closure of runways at DBX, Gulf Air’s (GF) daily operations in Dubai will be divided between DXB and DWC, the airline stated on its website.

Passengers flying to and from Dubai during this time should check the ‘manage my booking’ section on gulfair.com and the Gulf Air App to make sure that they are flying to and from the right airport.

IndiGo VT-IUV Airbus A321-271NX. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

IndiGo

IndiGo’s (6E) schedule is likely to alter from May 9, the airline stated in a communication to its travel partners. Flights will depart from both DWC and DXB.

All travelers should confirm their departure and arrival times for flights to and from DXB and DWC to facilitate a seamless journey.

SpiceJet VT-MXA Boeing 737-8. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

SpiceJet

SpiceJet (SG) will also operate for 45 days from DXB and DWC. The airline has encouraged all customers to double-check their departure and arrival times for flights to and from DXB and DWC to ensure smooth travel.

Featured image: Concourse A is part of the Terminal 3 complex used exclusively by Emirates and flydubai. Photo: Dubai International Airport