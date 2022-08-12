Dreamliner Deliveries Resume for American Airlines

DALLAS – After a lengthy 15 months, American Airlines (AA) received its first Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on Wednesday, August 10.

With the delivery to AA, Boeing has started dispatching its venerable and well-liked Dreamliner planes once again, much to the delight of numerous airlines around the world.

The newest Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner for AA arrived from Charleston, South Carolina, and will start operating soon. The American airline has only received one Dreamliner aircraft so far this year.

Following this week’s announcement that Dreamliner deliveries would resume, Boeing has finally managed to regain control of the situation, but with 120 completed 787s and over 450 787 Dreamliners still waiting to be delivered to customers out of a total of 476 orders, it is clear that Boeing still has a long way to go.

At the end of July, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved Boeing’s certification plan for inspections and any rework needed for undelivered 787s to meet the standard to return to delivery. Boeing now needs to submit documentation that every airplane meets the standard and request ticketing.

Listen to this article:

American Airlines’ latest Dreamliner departing Charleston, South Carolina. Photo: Boeing



Statement from American Airlines

American is anticipated to get nine aircraft as a result of this increase by the end of this year, according to Boeing Chief Financial Officer Brian West, who did announce last month that delivery of unfulfilled aircraft are to be boosted to five each month.

In a statement, American Airlines expressed its gratitude to Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for their efforts during the assessment process.

On its Twitter account, the airline wrote, “Today is an exciting day! We’re thrilled to welcome our first @BoeingAirplanes 787-8 delivery since April 2021. Thanks to all of the hard work from our #AATeam and @Boeing for making this DREAMliner a reality!”

The AA 787-8 Dreamliner can fly up to 13,530 kilometers with 234 passengers on board. There are 25 active Dreamliners in the oneworld Alliance airline’s fleet right now, including the most recent model.

American operates 47 Boeing 787 family aircraft, and another 42 are on order.

Featured image: American Airlines, Boeing