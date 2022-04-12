Dnipro International Airport Destroyed by Russian Attack

DALLAS – Ukraine’s Dnipro International Airport (DNK) and surrounding facilities were destroyed by the Russian Army yesterday in a missile attack.

The airport site is a crucial port of call for Ukrainian soldiers in the country’s central-eastern region, where the Russian attack is now focusing. A total of five people were injured in the attack. According to avionews.com, the provinces of Lugansk and Donetsk in the Donbas region have also been attacked in recent hours.

A military base near DNK was targeted. Russian missiles, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, destroyed sites used as training centers for foreign volunteers who joined the Ukrainian Army.

Moscow’s attack aims to isolate the Ukrainian army stationed in the country’s east. On Sunday, the regional authorities stated that ten rockets had hit the city of Dnipropetrovsk, killing one person. Further missiles hit the Kramatorsk railway station, killing over 60 people. Both of these attacks preceded the eventual assault on Donbas.

According to Ukraine’s Minister of Infrastructure, Oleksandr Mykolayovych Kubrakov, at least 24,038 people have died, 1752 buildings have been destroyed, and at least 12 airports are out of action, among other material losses.

Featured image: Dnipro International Airport via Facebook