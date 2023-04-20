DHL Orders Nine Converted Boeing 777-200LR Freighters

DALLAS — DHL Express (D0) has ordered nine Mammoth-converted Boeing 777-200LR freighters from Jetran. The first cargo aircraft will be delivered in 2024, with the remaining aircraft to be supplied until early 2027.

This agreement is part of D0’s overall sustainability priority to modernize its long-haul intercontinental fleet, which includes replacing older planes. Ordering converted freighters with a shorter useful life provides an efficient bridge between current and new airframe technologies, such as the Boeing 777-8F and A350F new generation wide-body freighters.

The converted Boeing 777-200LR freighter offers similar characteristics and benefits to the production freighter and is an ideal fit for the American-founded German logistics company.

The Triple Seven freighter has the largest payload capacity and range of any twin-engine freighter aircraft, with a payload capacity of 102 tons and a range of 9,200 kilometers. It is also more reliable than older Boeing 747 planes. It is also more fuel-efficient and emits 18% less CO2 than conventional aircraft.

Between 2018 and 2022, D0 purchased 28 new Boeing Boeing 777-200F freighters, 18 of which are currently in service. The remaining planes will be delivered between 2023 and 2025.

G-DHLY DHL Air Boeing 777-F. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Comments from DHL

Robert Hyslop, EVP Global Aviation at DHL Express, “We are excited to welcome Mammoth-converted B777-200LRFs to the DHL Express family.”

The EVP added, “With the modernization of our intercontinental fleet, we can simultaneously enhance our proven ability to meet growing demand, improve our environmental footprint and deliver the best quality service to our customers. We are pleased to continue demonstrating to partners and customers alike how these advancements elevate our service and bring us closer to our Sustainability Roadmap goals.”

The aircraft serve as the backbone of DHL Express’s intercontinental air network, which includes more than 300 dedicated aircraft operated by 18 partner airlines on over 2,400 daily flights across 220 countries and territories.

Featured image: DHL N705GT Boeing 777-F. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways