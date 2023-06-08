Deutsche Aircraft Signs Deals for New Aircraft Seating
DALLAS — German turboprop developer Deutsche Aircraft has signed Acro Aircraft Seating to supply its Series 9 seats for the in-development D328eco. Also, Moldovan low-cost carrier FlyOne (5F) has chosen the latest version of Mirus Aircraft Seating’s Hawk economy seat to retrofit a pair of Airbus A321s.

Deutsche Aircraft also chose Acros as an approved retrofit supplier for its legacy D328 turboprops and jets. The deals were announced on June 7 during the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg this week.

Acro Aircraft Series 9. Photo: Acro Aircraft

Recyclable Seating

Neil Cairns, chief executive of Chinese-owned Acro described Deutsche Aircraft’s decision as “a great deal for us” that was swayed by the fact that the Series 9 is the “widest and most comfortable seat on the market” as well as an alignment of values on sustainability: Acro claims that the Series 9 is “99% recyclable.”

Deutsche Aircraft chief operating officer Nico Neumann says the “weight and recyclability” of the Series 9 were key factors in the deal.

Private Wings D328eco. Image: Private wings

In May, the Leipzig-based company announced Private Wings as the launch customer for its D328eco, with a commitment for five aircraft. Berlin-based Private Wings already operates 10 examples of the original Dornier 328, nine turboprops, and a jet.

According to a company press release, the 328eco is a re-engined and 6ft 7in (2m) longer version of the earlier Dornier 328. Capacity is increased to 43 passengers and is planned to be the service entry craft for the Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127XT-S-powered type in 2026.

Mirus Aircraft Seating Hawk. Photo: Mirus Aircraft Seating

Jet Seating

Acro is also gearing up to supply its Series 6 fixed back seat for Allegiant Air’s order for 50 Boeing 737s. This is Acro’s first line-fit deal on Boeing aircraft. Acro plans to begin production in a new Shanghai factory by the end of the year to provide seats for the Asian market. The company also plans to establish a production line in the USA at some point, the company said.

Meanwhile, Moldovan low-cost carrier 5F has chosen the latest version of its Hawk economy seat to retrofit two Airbus A321s in a 220-passenger configuration.

Mirus says F5, which launched in 2016 and flies to 43 destinations, opted for the Hawk seat because of its “unique slimline design and cost-saving abilities.”

Featured image: Acro Aircraft Series 9. Photo: Acro

author
John Huston is a marketer, writer, and videographer who's always loved planes, clocked 10 whole hours in a Cessna and can spend hours wandering around ATL. Based in Atlanta, GA, United States.

