Delta Will Launch First Seattle-Taiwan Nonstop Flight

DALLAS — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines (DL) announced in a press release that it will launch its first nonstop route between the United States and Taiwan next summer. This marks Delta’s first return to the East Asian Nation after an absence of seven years. Until 2017, Delta operated a nonstop flight between Tokyo Narita International Airport (NRT) and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE).

The new daily service connecting Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and Taiwan Taoyuan will commence on June 6, 2024, and will operate year-round. Delta’s new service will be onboard an Airbus A330-900neo, outfitted with 28 Delta One business class seats, 28 seats in Premium Select, 56 in Comfort+, and 168 in Economy class. The Seattle-Taiwan nonstop will follow the following schedule:

SEA to TPE: DL49, 11:15–15:15 +1 (13 hours block time)

TPE to SEA: DL68, 17:25–14:05 (11 hours, 40-minutes block time, same-day arrival)

Delta Managing Director – Global Sales, Seattle, Joan Wang, celebrated the launch of the new route stating:

“This route not only opens new doors to Taipei’s captivating skyline, vibrant night markets, and rich cultural heritage, but it also marks a significant stride in enhancing Seattle’s global connectivity. This strategic addition to Delta’s trans-Pacific portfolio is poised to make a profound impact on the Seattle market, fostering increased business and leisure travel opportunities for our discerning customers.”

The Port of Seattle Commission President Sam Cho further celebrated the new Seattle-Taipei route:

“The Port of Seattle welcomes today’s announcement as Delta continues to build on SEA’s status as a hub and its west coast gateway to Asia. With the addition of the new International Arrivals Facility (IAF) in 2022, SEA is providing a dramatic welcome to the world visiting and doing business in the Puget Sound region. We are excited Delta is demonstrating its commitment to continuing to build on that vision.”

Delta’s new service will be the only nonstop flight connecting Seattle and Taiwan. Nevertheless, Delta will compete with five other airlines connecting Seattle with destinations across the Pacific. Asiana Airlines (OZ) and Korean Air (KE) offer nonstop flights between SEA and Seoul Incheon (ICN), while All Nippon Airways (NH) and Japan Airlines (JL) provide nonstop flights to Tokyo Haneda (HND). Singapore Airlines (SQ) operates three-weekly flights between SEA and Singapore Changi (SIN).

The new flight comes after Taiwan announced a plan to pay tourists to visit the East Asian nation. According to the Taiwan Tourism Administration, those traveling to Taiwan and staying on the island for anywhere from three to 90 days can enter to win a voucher of $159 or (NT $5,000). The only stipulation is that travelers who are part of tour groups can not enter to win the voucher. A total of 500,000 travelers will be selected to win the voucher through June 30, 2025.

A Delta Air Lines A330-900 on short final. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Pacific Expansion

With the new service to Taiwan, Delta will serve four trans-Pacific destinations from Seattle alongside Shanghai Pudong (PVG), Seoul Incheon (ICN), and Tokyo Haneda (HND). Beyond Seattle, the airline added multiple flights to destinations across the Pacific this year.

DL announced its plan to launch a second daily flight between Seoul and Atlanta (ATL) and add flights to Shanghai, China from Seattle and Detroit (DTW). Moreover, they resumed service to Tokyo Haneda from Honolulu (HNL) and Minneapolis (MSP).

Additionally, the Atlanta-based carrier has expanded its presence in Australia and New Zealand by increasing flights to and from Los Angeles (LAX) and Sydney (SYD) from 10 weekly to 14 weekly during the winter. DL further launched its year-round service between Los Angeles and Auckland (AKL), becoming the only US airline to operate year-round flights to New Zealand.

Featured image: Delta Air Lines N419DX Airbus A330neo. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways