Delta to Unveil Seat Prototype for Passengers with Reduced Mobility

DALLAS — Delta Flight Products (DFP), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta Air Lines (DL), will debut a full prototype of a first-of-its-kind airplane seat at next week’s Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg, Germany, allowing customers who use powered wheelchairs to remain in their wheelchairs for the duration of the flight.

DFP collaborated with the UK-based consortium Air4All on the seat, which converts a standard passenger seat into a wheelchair restraint accommodation.

The patented design provides comfort and safety for all passengers by allowing access to headrests, center console tray tables, and cocktail tables that adjust to serve passengers who are using wheelchairs. The product also allows airlines to keep their cabin design on every seat.

Implementation of the seat will also facilitate a more seamless boarding and disembarking experience for passengers with reduced mobility (PRM). Following the exhibition, the seat will be sent for final design and validation. Testing and certification programs to install the seat will begin once certified.

Delta’s commitment to accessible travel. Photo: Delta Air Lines

Comments from Delta, Flying Disabled Officials

“DFP delivers highly engineered products and services to fill service gaps, solve operational challenges and transform the experience of customers and crewmembers,” said Rick Salanitri – President of Delta Flight Products.

Salanitri added, “Air4All is collaborating with DFP and our strong production and manufacturing capabilities to explore new ways to deliver equal access to comfort, safety, and dignity for all customers. This patented design offers new possibilities for customers with disabilities to enjoy a travel experience they truly deserve.”

“An innovation like this in air travel provides those with reduced mobility a safe and comfortable way for them to travel and remain in their power wheelchair,” said Chris Wood, Founder of Flying Disabled. “It has taken truly a collaborative effort to develop this seat and we believe this product provides an optimal solution for all parties.”

Featured image: Air4All Hero Wheelchair. Photo: Delta Air Lines