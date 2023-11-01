Delta at Salt Lake City International Airport: New Gates, Facilities

DALLAS — Yesterday, Delta Air Lines (DL) announced the completion of its Concourse A expansion at Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), solidifying its footprint at the airport.

The project, which included the opening of 13 new gates, marks the final phase of the 900,000-square-foot facility that was initially unveiled in September 2020. With the addition of these gates, all flights operating from Concourse A will now utilize jet bridges, eliminating the need for bus operations to remote hardstands.

Adam Ryan, Managing Director of Delta’s SLC Operations, expressed excitement about the completion of Concourse A, particularly with the anticipation of a busy holiday and ski travel season. He emphasized the privilege for Delta’s 5,400 employees in Salt Lake City to offer customers a state-of-the-art facility that aligns with the elevated experience that Delta consistently strives to provide.

The Concourse A expansion was a collaborative effort between DL and the Salt Lake City Department of Airports. The eastern portion of Concourse A now boasts 22 gates, with nine of them opening earlier in the summer. This brings the carrier’s total gate count at SLC to 50. Additionally, the expansion includes a new Delta Need Help Center to assist customers with travel-related inquiries and 19 new restaurants and shops for customers to enjoy.

DL SLC gates grand opening. Photo: Delta Air Lines

Delta Operations at SLC

Delta operates more flights out of SLC than any other carrier combined at the airport. In Fall 2023, DL plans to serve close to 30,000 customers daily with 237 peak-day flights to 88 destinations.

The airline’s investment in airport projects across the country over the past decade has exceeded US$12 billion, reflecting its commitment to creating comfortable, easily navigable airports that are part of a seamlessly connected travel experience.

Earlier this year, the DL solidified its position at SLC with a new lease agreement that will increase its gate count from 55 to 66 by 2027. This expansion aligns with the carrier’s vision for the future of travel and its dedication to building state-of-the-art airports.

Additionally, the carrier broke ground on a new pilot training facility in Salt Lake City, marking a significant investment outside of its Atlanta headquarters for the first time since 1968.

Featured image: Salt Lake City (SLC) airport Delta Air Lines ramp overview. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways