Delta Air Lines Returns to London Gatwick After 15 Years

DALLAS – Delta Air Lines’ (DL) return to London Gatwick Airport (LGW) after 15 years coincides with the 45th anniversary of the airline serving the UK-US market.

The Atlanta-based carrier is launching daily nonstop flights from LGW to New York-JFK, expanding options for travel between the US and the UK. The resumed transatlantic route will enable customers to connect to various North American destinations through the hub.

N836MH Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-400. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

Comments from Delta Airlines, London Gatwick

Nicolas Ferri, Delta’s Vice President for Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, stated, “Delta began operating flights to the UK 45 years ago this month at Gatwick, so it is appropriate that we are resuming our services from Gatwick to the United States. Passengers will experience exceptional service and unique features to make their journey unforgettable.”

Gatwick Airport CEO Stewart Wingate expressed excitement about DL returning to LGW and expanding the airport’s connectivity to the US. He highlighted LGW’s competitiveness and operational capabilities, with DL’s trust in the airport being a testament to that.

The return of the legacy carrier provides passengers in London and the South East with more options for travel to New York City, further increasing competition in the market. Wingate believes that this demonstrates the attractiveness of LGW to big-name, long-haul airlines.

The carrier will use its Boeing 767s on the route. Customers flying from London can expect an enhanced travel experience using recently refurbished Boeing 767-300 aircraft equipped with Delta cabin experiences tailored to meet customers’ requirements.

Delta One offers the luxury of a fully flat-bed seat, while Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin provide passengers with a more comfortable onboard experience.

Feature Image: Delta Air Lines N186DN Boeing 767-300ER | Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways