Delta Air Lines Inks Partnership with Starbucks

DALLAS – A new loyalty benefit partnership that lets Delta Air Lines (DL) and Starbucks Coffee customers link accounts to earn mutual rewards launches today.

Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks Rewards members can link accounts to earn one mile per US$1 spent at the coffee establishment and double Stars on days traveling on DL.

Additionally, customers who link their accounts between Oct. 12 and Dec. 31, 2022, will earn an additional 500 miles. Once they make a qualifying purchase, they will earn 150 Stars.

“We’re continuing to evolve Delta’s SkyMiles program to give our customers valuable, premium experiences not just on the days they travel but in their everyday lives as well,” said Prashant Sharma, Vice President of Loyalty at Delta. “Through this new partnership with Starbucks, we can deliver more moments and interactions that matter, both in the air and on the ground.”

To celebrate the partnership, Delta passengers on flights departing Seattle on Oct.12 will receive a “Star Card,” valid for 150 Stars. These can be redeemed toward a handcrafted beverage at their next Starbucks visit.

To join Starbucks Rewards, visit starbucks.com/rewards and to join Delta SkyMiles, visit delta.com/join-skymiles.

Featured image: Delta Air Lines