Delta Air Lines Opens Third Sky Club in Minneapolis

DALLAS — Delta Air Lines (DL) has set a new standard by introducing its third lounge at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP).

Starting from April 19, Delta Sky Club customers passing through MSP can enjoy a nature-inspired oasis on the upper level of the newly expanded G concourse.

With the addition of the airport’s third Delta Sky Club, the lounge portfolio gains over 21,000 square feet of premium space, which makes it the largest lounge in DL’s Minneapolis hub.

The MSP-G Club becomes the second lounge DL opens in 2023 and the third in the Midwest after Chicago and Kansas City.

Photo: Delta Air Lines

Delta Sky Club at Minneapolis–Saint Paul

The inspired-by-nature MSP Delta Sky Club offers ample seating for over 450 guests, providing plenty of room for work, socializing, and scenic airfield views.

The all-weather Sky Deck with seating for 110 guests, offers a year-round outdoor experience, complete with a living plant wall refreshed seasonally, surrounded by natural light streaming from the overhead skylight. Guests can also enjoy drinks from the Club’s premium bars located on the deck.

The Club offers various additional amenities to its customers, including three kiosks that allow for quick and easy self-check-in, a full buffet, two premium bars, and three soundproof booths that provide a quiet space for work. It also boasts its Local Flavor program, which highlights hometown chefs quarterly, and the MSP-G Club will feature recipes from Bravo’s Top Chef alum Justin Sutherland.

Claude Roussel, Managing Director of Delta Sky Club, stated that “the new MSP Club is another example of Delta’s commitment to raising the bar with every new location. The Club’s design is created to reflect the natural beauty of the Great Lakes region and transport and inspire customers while providing a full range of amenities and Delta’s signature hospitality.”

Photo: Delta Air Lines

Delta at MSP

Delta Air Lines is the largest global carrier at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP). It will operate over 330 peak-day flights to 120 destinations this summer, with flights to global cities such as Paris, London, Amsterdam, Vancouver, and Cancun.

The carrier is the only airline providing nonstop service from MSP to Asia, with daily flights to Seoul and Tokyo-Haneda. DL will also resume daily nonstop flights from MSP to Albuquerque, N.M.; Buffalo, N.Y.; and Richmond, Va., and continuous seasonal service to Colorado Springs, Colo., beginning on June 5.

Feature Image: Delta Air Lines