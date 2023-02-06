Delta Air Lines Expands New York-South America Offering

DALLAS – Delta Air Lines (DL) is expanding its route map between New York (JFK) and South America, relaunching flights to Rio De Janeiro and Buenos Aires. The airline previously served Rio in March 2020 before suspending the route due to the pandemic. It will recommence on December 16, 2023. Meanwhile, flights to the Argentian capital will relaunch on October 28, 2023, after being operated in 2009.

The Atlanta-based carrier will operate a daily nonstop flight between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Ezeiza International Airport (EZE) in Buenos Aires, Argentina. DL will deploy its 238-seat Boeing 767-400ER for the route, configured with 34 Delta One pods, 20 Premium Select recliners, 28 extra-legroom Comfort+ seats and 156 standard main cabin seats.

Meanwhile, the Rio service will be flown by one of the carrier’s 216-seat Boeing 767-300ERs. These recently refurbished jets have a four-class cabin with 26 Delta One pods, 18 Premium Select recliners, 21 extra-legroom Comfort+ seats and 151 standard economy seats.

Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-400 (N836MH ). Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

South American Expansion

Delta also recently increased flights to Buenos Aries out of its Atlanta (ATL) hub from five times weekly to a daily service in October last year. It currently offers more than 1,600 seats per week between Atlanta and Buenos Aires.

After the relaunch of its JFK – EZE service, Delta will face competition from other carriers on this route, as American Airlines (AA) offers a daily Boeing 777 service on this route. Moreover, Delta’s codeshare partner and Argentina’s flag carrier, Aerolineas Argentinas (AR), also operate four weekly flights between the cities utilising its Airbus A330 aircraft.

Feature Image: Delta Airlines Boeing 767-332ER (N190DN ) at JFK. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways