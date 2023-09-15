Delta Air Lines Announces New Summer 2024 Routes

DALLAS — Delta Air Lines (DL), the second-largest airline in the US, plans to introduce new flight routes to sought-after vacation spots during the summer of 2024. These destinations include Santa Barbara (SBA), Lake Tahoe (TVL), and Fresno/Yosemite (FAT), with the convenience of non-stop service.

To enhance connectivity between airports in the western region, the majority of these flights will depart from DL’s primary hub in Atlanta (ATL). This move aims to establish stronger links between ATL and various destinations in the western part of the country. Additionally, the airline plans to reintroduce daily flights to Burbank (BUR), Oakland (OAK), and Reno (RNO) and will also offer year-round flights to Aspen (ASE). These transcontinental plans will expand DL’s presence in Atlanta and the East Coast, catering to summer travelers.

In addition to Atlanta, DL will strengthen its domestic network by launching new routes from other major bases, including Seattle (SEA), Detroit (DTW), and Salt Lake City (SLC). As part of its expansion strategy, DL will introduce daily service from SLC to Columbus (CMH) and from DTW to Sacramento (SMF).

With its growing popularity, the airline will soon provide direct flights from DTW, Minneapolis (MSP), ATL, and SLC to Anchorage (ANC), which is Alaska’s busiest airport for both passengers and cargo. These new flights to ANC will supplement the existing four routes to other destinations within Alaska.

The new routes are scheduled to commence on June 7 and July 8, 2024, and bookings will be available starting on September 16.

N718TW Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 KBOS BOS. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways

Remarks from Joe Esposito, VP for Network Planning at Delta

Mr. Esposito expresses optimism about the upcoming busy travel season in 2024, highlighting Delta’s commitment to providing exceptional service and convenience to its customers. He emphasizes the reopening of service to Santa Barbara and the airline’s efforts to offer more options for accessing highly desirable destinations across the U.S. West.

Delta is prepared to meet the growing demand for leisure travel as air travel reaches its peak once again. In response to this trend, airlines are actively expanding their operations in popular tourist locations to cater to the increasing number of passengers willing to embark on their next memorable adventures.

Featured image: Delta Air Lines Airbus A321neo at BOS. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways