Delta Air Lines, LAX’s SkyWay Open New Phase

DALLAS – Delta Air Lines (DL) travelers at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) will have more to enjoy as they travel. The airport and airline have completed a major phase in the development of the Delta Sky Way at LAX. The new T3 facility features nine new gates and an ample seating area. It is slated to open to customers on October 5.

“We continue to elevate the customer journey in Los Angeles, building loyalty through state-of-the-art infrastructure, robust network offerings, innovative technology, and, of course, our award-winning customer service,” said Scott Santoro, Vice President of Global Sales. “LAX is one of Delta’s most important coastal hubs, and we’re committed to providing customers with the premium curb-to-claim experience they deserve.”

The entire T3 project will cost around US$2.3bn. In April, the facility’s centralized check-in lobby, expanded security checkpoint, and baggage claim area opened. At the same time, the facility’s premier Delta Sky Club – one of the largest in Delta’s system – began to serve customers.

Over the coming months, Delta’s premium concessions and retail partner Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield will open a variety of restaurants and retail locations at T3.

Views of the new satellite T3 gates at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, August 28, 2022. Photographer: Chris Rank, Rank Studios for Delta Air Lines

Coming in 2023

In the spring, a dedicated Delta One check-in area will open along with self-service bag drop kiosks. In 2024, a 10,000 sq. foot Delta One-exclusive Club will open, connecting to the existing Terminal 3 Club.

When finished in 2023, Terminals 2 and 3 will be consolidated into a 1.2-million-square-foot, state-of-the-art, 27-gate complex. It will feature a quick airside connector to the Tom Bradley International Terminal, eliminating the need to bus between terminals.

“Elevating the guest experience is pivotal in our ongoing work to build a better LAX, and we are thrilled to see the next major phase of this project completed in partnership with Delta Air Lines,” said Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles World Airports.

“The new Terminal 3 concourse includes best-in-class passenger amenities and technology, and showcases our vision for a fully modernized airport.”

New Routes

In addition to the facility expansion at LAX, DL also announced two new transatlantic routes that would resume next summer. The airline will fly from Los Angeles to London Heathrow (LHR) and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG).

Delta flew both of those routes prior to the pandemic. DL will also begin a new route to Tahiti (PPT) and will add daily nonstop service to Miami (MIA), beginning December 17.

Three-times-weekly service to Toyko-Haneda (HND) resumes on October 30.

Featured image: N504DN Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways