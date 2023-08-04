Delta Increases Latin American Seat Capacity by 30%

DALLAS — Delta Air Lines (DL) is expanding its service to the Latin region, with increased flight frequencies from six of its U.S. hubs. This expansion will result in a 30% increase in available seats compared to last year’s winter season.

Nine destinations in the region, including Guatemala and Liberia, Costa Rica, will benefit from added frequencies. This growth not only provides more travel options for customers but also serves as a crucial gateway to the U.S., offering seamless connections to as many as 100 U.S. cities through DL’s largest hub in Atlanta.

As DL celebrates its 25th anniversary of service to Central America, teams in Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, and El Salvador marked the occasion with partners and customers.

N877DN, Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900ER @KSLC. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Enhanced Saturday Frequencies and New Routes

Delta will be increasing its Saturday frequencies to various cities, providing more options for travelers. Some of the highlights include:

From Atlanta:

Three times to St. Thomas

Twice to St. Maarten

Twice to Guatemala

Three times to San José

Three times to Liberia

Six times to San Juan

From New York-JFK:

Three times to Cancun

From Detroit:

Twice to Punta Cana

Twice to Montego Bay

Twice to San Juan

From Minneapolis:

Twice to Punta Cana

Twice to Montego Bay

Twice to San Juan

Added Liberia service (currently four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday)

From Boston:

Twice to San Juan

Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-800. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways

Seasonal Operation, Aircraft Details

The additional routes and enhanced frequencies will operate seasonally, with flights scheduled to begin on specific dates. The aircraft used for these routes will include the Boeing 757-200, 737-900, and 737-800, all equipped with First Class, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin seating options.

In addition to the increased Saturday frequencies, Delta is adding an extra trip from Seattle to Cancun. This flight will depart on Fridays and return on Saturdays, starting from December 22. The route will be operated on the Boeing 737-800.

Recently, the airline unveiled its largest-ever holiday schedule until April 2024 with 46 destinations served, including a new route to Curacao and returning service to Cartagena, Colombia.

Featured image: DL is one of the largest operators of the Boeing 757. Photo: Davide Calabresi/Airways