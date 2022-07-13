July 13, 2022
Delta Releases June 2022 Quarter Financials
Delta Releases June 2022 Quarter Financials

DALLAS – Delta Air Lines (DL) today released its financial results for the June 2022 quarter.

Highlights include progress in restoring operational reliability, generating a double-digit June operating margin, expecting a double-digit operating margin in the September quarter – which would mean full-year profitability – and being on track to reach its 2024 goal to achieve more than US$7 adjusted earnings per share and US$4bn of free cash flow.

“I would like to thank our entire team for their outstanding work during a challenging operating environment for the industry as we work to restore our best-in-class reliability. Their performance coupled with strong demand drove nearly $2 billion of free cash flow as well as profitability in the first half of the year, and we are accruing profit sharing, marking a great milestone for our people,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian.“

For the September quarter, we expect an adjusted operating margin of 11 to 13 percent, supporting our outlook for meaningful full-year profitability.”

Delta Air Lines N861DA Boeing 777-200LR. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

The Numbers

Adjusted results for the June Quarter showed that Delta achieved an operating revenue of US$12.3bn. Operating income was US$1.4bn with an operating margin of 11.7%. Earnings per share were US$1.44 and free cash flow was US$1.6bn after investing US$864m into the business.

Payments on debt and finance lease obligations to totaled US$1.0bn.

Complete results are available at this PR Newswire link.

Featured image: N411DX Delta A339 at BOS 040522 Team USA livery. Photo: Darryl Sarno/Airways

author
John Huston is a marketer, writer, and videographer based in Atlanta. He's always loved planes, has 10 whole hours in a Cessna, and can spend hours wandering around ATL. Based in Atlanta, GA, United States.

