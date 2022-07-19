FIA2022: Delta Air Lines Increases A220 Order to 107

FARNBOROUGH – There’s good news for Airbus today at FIA2022 with the addition of 12 A220-300 aircraft to Delta Air Lines’ (DL) total firm order for the A220, thus increasing it to 107 aircraft. The Pratt & Whitney GTF engines will power the 45 A220-100s and 62 A220-300s from the DL order.

In October 2018, DL received its first Airbus A220, making it the first U.S. airline to fly the model. Delta operated a fleet of 388 Airbus aircraft as of the end of June 2022, including 56 A220s, 249 A320 Family aircraft, 57 A330s, and 26 A350-900s.

As the first aircraft specifically designed for the 100-150 seat market, the A220 combines cutting-edge aerodynamics, innovative materials, and Pratt & Whitney’s most recent GTFTM engines. In comparison to previous generation aircraft, the A220 offers clients a 50% reduction in noise footprint, up to a 25% reduction in fuel burn per seat and CO2 emissions, as well as 50% fewer NOx emissions than industry requirements.

Airbus says 220 A220s have been delivered to 15 airlines operating on four continents and that the type has been used by 60 million passengers thus far. Additionally, there are around 700 itineraries and 300 destinations served by the fleet. Over 25 customers had placed orders for 760+ A220 aircraft as of the end of June 2022, showing its success in the small single-aisle market.

The first U.S.-built A220 commercial aircraft – which was produced at Airbus’ final assembly line in Mobile, Alabama – was delivered to U.S. operator DL in October 2020.

AIRBUS226- 1st Flight – 1st US A220. Photo: Airbus

Comments from Delta Airlines, Airbus

“The A220-300 is economical, efficient, and delivers superior performance,” said Mahendra Nair, S.V.P. – Fleet & TechOps Supply Chain at DL. “These additional aircraft in the A220 Family are an excellent investment for our customers and employees and will be fundamental as we work toward a more sustainable future for air travel.”

“Delta was the U.S. launch customer for the A220 and it is great to announce this incremental order that demonstrates how satisfied it is with the A220, economically and from a passenger perspective,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International.

Scherer added, “On top of that, the versatility of this aircraft with the long-range and short airfield performance makes it a real winner for our customers. Thank you Delta for your confidence in further expanding your fleet with all our new generation aircraft!”

Featured image: AI-AIRBUS226-1stFlight A220 MT-08. Photo: Airbus