Delta Air Lines Firms Salt Lake City Expansion

DALLAS – Delta Air Lines (DL) has firmed its ongoing commitment to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) after finalising a new lease agreement at the facility.

The new deal, announced during Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s 2023 State of the City address, sees DL commit US$2.8bn in lease payments to 2044. The agreement will also give DL two further five-year renewal options, potentially extending the lease to 2054. Developments will see the airline grow its number of gates at the airport from 55 to 66 by 2027.

Delta’s upgraded Concourse A at SLC was opened in September 2020. Photo: Delta News Hub.

Key to Delta’s Success

Holden Shannon, Delta’s S.V.P. of Corporate Real Estate, said, “Salt Lake City is key to Delta’s continued success in bolstering its position as the leading global premium carrier for the region, and this lease agreement and subsequent expansion plan are a testament to that.

“Delta’s historic SLC agreement is another important marker of our ongoing commitment to transform the travel experience on the ground and in the air.”

Delta Air Lines (N514DN) Airbus A350-900 at SLC. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways.

SLC Operations

Delta and its ‘Connection’ partners are one of the airport’s biggest operators. According to the press release, ‘During peak-summer season, Delta operates a robust roster of more than 240 daily flights to nearly 90 destinations across the globe, including Amsterdam, London and Paris.’

Over the past ten years, Delta has invested over US$12bn in the airports it operates. This forms part of the carriers’ vision for the future of travel to build airports of the future that are comfortable, easy to navigate and part of an effortlessly connected journey, capable of absorbing and supporting new innovative experiences as technology evolves.’

Featured Image: Salt Lake City (SLC) airport Delta Air Lines ramp overview. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways.

Check out our August 2016 issue, where Enrique Perrella looks at Delta Air Lines and how it has grown to become one of the world’s most successful airlines.