Delta Air Lines Announces Daily Tokyo Haneda to Honolulu Service

DALLAS – Delta Air Lines (DL) is to launch a new daily service between Honolulu (HNL) and Tokyo Haneda (HND) from October 28, 2023.

Operated by one of the carriers, Boeing 767-300ERs, it will be the first time the Atlanta-based carrier has offered flights between HNL and HND after moving its services from Tokyo’s Narita (NRT) airport in March 2020.

DL’s Boeing 767-300ERs are configured in a four-class layout with Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin options.

Flight DL180 will depart HND at 21:00, arriving at HNL at 08:55 the same day. The return service DL181 will leave HNL at 14:00, arriving at HND at 18:45 the following day. All times are in local. However, the airline notes that the schedule is subject to change.

Delta One onboard seat product. Photo: Delta Air Lines.

Market Commitment

Regarding the new route, Victor Osumi, Delta’s Managing Director and President – Japan, said, “As travel demand gradually recovers in Japan, we decided to add the new Honolulu service to our HND network. Our commitment to both markets remains strong. Customers will enjoy more options and destinations from Haneda, with Delta’s unparalleled premium experience on the ground and in the air.”

In an official press release, DL also noted that it had contributed US$250,000 to the American Red Cross, a non-profit partner since 1941, for the Maui wildfires. It also delivered supplies to assist those affected. The airline is now asking its employees and customers ‘to consider monetary contributions in lieu of material goods to help those impacted most.’

Featured Image: Delta Airlines Boeing 767-300ER (N194DN). Photo: Rohan Ramalingam/Airways.