Delta Air Lines Chooses Airbus Services for A350 Cabin Retrofit

DALLAS – Recently, Delta Air Lines (DL) selected Airbus Services to upgrade and retrofit nine A350 aircraft that are joining the DL fleet.

Airbus Services was chosen because of its distinctive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) knowledge and capacity to provide large-scale, complex upgrade technical solutions. In an airline’s A350 program, this retrofit represents one of the biggest and most thorough cabin renovation programs.

N504DN, Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900 @KSLC. Photo: Michael ROdeback/Airways

Working Together

“By working together, Airbus Services will make sure the A350 cabins are harmonious with the rest of our global fleet,” said Kristen Bojko, Vice President of Fleet at Delta Air Lines.

The DL executive added, “The A350 is an essential component of Delta’s network, and this upgrade enables us to keep providing the upscale service that our clients value.”

“Delta’s confidence in Airbus Services shows that we can successfully provide our customers with incredibly thorough upgrading options,” said C. Jeffrey Knittel, Chairman & CEO of Airbus Americas. “We respect our close working relationship with the Delta teams since it will make this program successful.”

Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900 Wing night view. Photo: Matthew Calise/Airways

Complete Retrofit

To fulfill DL’s high requirements for the passenger cabin experience, connection, avionics, and system configuration, the retrofit program will represent a complete nose-to-tail cabin change, including seats, monuments (such as restrooms, galleys), overhead bins, and more. For the whole length of the upgrade solution, Airbus will offer all the Services Bulletins (including engineering drawings), kits, and technical support needed.

With 28 A350 aircraft in service and another six on order, along with 62 A330 aircraft in service and another 18 ordered, DL is one of the biggest Airbus widebody operators in the United States.

Featured image: N575DZ, Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900 @KSEA