Delta Air Lines Adds Seven Routes from Minneapolis

DALLAS — Delta Air Lines (DL) has added new and resumed routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in preparation for summer 2023.

Delta Air Lines and SkyWest Airlines (OO), a Delta Connection affiliate, will fly the summer ’23 MSP routes. The announced routes are as follows:

Burlington International Airport (BTV) in Vermont.

Colorado Springs Airport (COS).

Great Falls International Airport (GTF) in Montana.

Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) in Wyoming.

Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) in Nevada.

Richmond International Airport (RIC) in Virginia.

Valley International Airport (HRL) near Harlingen, Texas.

Tit for Tat?

Delta’s 2023 MSP expansion increases the airline’s market share in Minneapolis-St. Paul, competing with MSP-based ULCC Sun Country Airlines (SY), has put that top spot under pressure.

Sun Country unveiled 15 summer routes from MSP in mid-November in an effort to position itself as a more affordable rival to DL in the market. SY’s network will include service to 90 airports and 120 routes across North America, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Looking at the list above, the Atlanta-based carrier will go head-to-head with SY on the COS and RIC routes.

Is this DL’s effort to defend its position at MSP against new competitors and expanding incumbents? Be sure to leave your comments on our social media channels.

Featured image: N119DU Delta Airlines Airbus A220-100 BCS1 JFK KJFK. Photo: Francesco Checcetti/Airways