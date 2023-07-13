Delta Exercises Options for 12 Airbus A220-300s

DALLAS – The world’s largest operator of the Airbus A220, Delta Air Lines (DL), will expand its fleet further after announcing it has exercised options for 12 more -300s. The move takes the airline’s firm commitments for the type to 131. DL operates both the -300 and smaller -100.

“The A220-300 offers efficient performance and flexibility,” said Kristen Bojko, Vice President of Fleet. “The continuing expansion of Delta’s A220 family is an integral investment in the future of sustainable aviation.”

Delta Air Lines N101DU Airbus A220-100. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways.

The Delta A220 Fleet

Powered by the Pratt & Whitney GTF engines, the airline first received the type, a -100 series in October 2018, becoming the A220s maiden US operator. The -300 arrived in November 2020.

It currently has 16 -300s and 45 -100s in operation. The -100 is configured with 109 seats, with 12 in First Class, 15 in Delta Comfort+ and 82 in the Main Cabin. Meanwhile, the -300 carries 130 passengers, 12 in First Class, 30 in Delta Comfort+ and 88 Main Cabin seats.

The 12 airframes are scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028. Seventy aircraft are outstanding for delivery.

Featured Image: N301DU, Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300 @KSLC. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways.