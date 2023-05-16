Deutsche Aircraft D328eco Secures Launch Customer

DALLAS – German manufacturer Deutsche Aircraft has secured a launch customer for its D328eco turboprop. Charter and corporate shuttle provider Private Wings (8W) has signed a tentative agreement to purchase five airframes.

The announcement was made at a ground-breaking ceremony for the D328eco final assembly line at Leipzig/Halle Airport (LEJ). No additional details have been released.

“We see the D328eco as a great addition to our existing fleet of ten Dornier 328 aircraft. The D328eco is a natural step forward for Private Wings as we look to grow our business and fleet and seek the most operationally efficient yet sustainable solution to meet the needs of the market,” says Peter Gatz, CEO of Private Wings.

Based at Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER), the airline already operates the D328eco’s predecessor, the Dornier 328, including a single jet-powered example. It also has a single 19-seat Beechcraft 1900.

The D328eco will be powered by Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127XT-S engines. Image: Deutsche Aircraft.

About the D328eco

Deutsche Aircraft, which took over the rights for the 328 from the defunct Dornier, announced the upgraded “eco” variant in December 2020. The aircraft, described by the plane maker as “the most efficient, modern and sustainable regional aircraft in its class,” is a 2m (6ft 7in) stretch of its sibling with the ability to seat 43 passengers. The new Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127XT-S engines power the aircraft. Entry-into-service is planned for the second half of 2026.

“On the occasion of the ground-breaking ceremony for our final assembly line, it gives us great pleasure to announce that Private Wings, an established German operator and current operator of the D328 family of aircraft, is our first customer for the new D328eco. This partnership is not only an important milestone, but also a clear sign of our long-standing operator’s commitment to the D328 fleet,” said Anastasija Visnakova, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Deutsche Aircraft.

“Deutsche Aircraft will continue to support the long-term business goals of sustainable growth and versatile operations at Private Wings.”

Featured Image: Deutsche Aircraft announced the order at a ground-breaking ceremony at its final assembly line at Leipzig/Halle Airport (LEJ). Photo: Deutsche Aircraft.